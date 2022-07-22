wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Shares ‘Exclusive & Graphic’ Footage of Barbed Wire Everywhere Aftermath
Chris Jericho has released new “exclusive and graphic” footage from after the Barbed Wire Everywhere match on AEW Dynamite. Jericho posted a video to Twitter of officials getting Jericho out of the barbed wire spider web he was thrown into by Eddie Kingston after the match and stretchering him out.
Jericho noted yesterday that he broke his nose during the match, which main evented Wednesday’s show. He wrote in today’s post:
“EXCLUSIVE & GRAPHIC footage from the aftermath of #BarbwireEverywhere. This isn’t for the faint of heart believe me….. #AEWDynamite @AEW
@AEWonTV #Painmaker #Wirecutters”
EXCLUSIVE & GRAPHIC footage from the aftermath of #BarbwireEverywhere. This isn’t for the faint of heart believe me….. #AEWDynamite @AEW @AEWonTV #Painmaker #Wirecutters pic.twitter.com/Ig0FxxApCX
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Triple H’s Return To Talent Relations Role, Reaction Backstage, More
- Booker T On Kevin Nash’s Comments On Lack Of Heat In WWE Product, Wrestlers Focusing On Their Spots
- Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo