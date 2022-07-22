wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Shares ‘Exclusive & Graphic’ Footage of Barbed Wire Everywhere Aftermath

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho has released new “exclusive and graphic” footage from after the Barbed Wire Everywhere match on AEW Dynamite. Jericho posted a video to Twitter of officials getting Jericho out of the barbed wire spider web he was thrown into by Eddie Kingston after the match and stretchering him out.

Jericho noted yesterday that he broke his nose during the match, which main evented Wednesday’s show. He wrote in today’s post:

“EXCLUSIVE & GRAPHIC footage from the aftermath of #BarbwireEverywhere. This isn’t for the faint of heart believe me….. #AEWDynamite @AEW
@AEWonTV #Painmaker #Wirecutters”

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Jeremy Thomas

