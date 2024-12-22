– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez on Z100, AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho discussed AEW running more events in middle-sized venues. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on AEW running more venues like Hammerstein Ballroom: “The worst thing you can ever do, in any business, is overprice yourself or overextend yourself. We’re at a place where, to go to some of the middle-sized venues, not in every city, but in some of them, it’s a very smart move for many reasons, but most importantly, the vibe of the fans. You want to put 10,000 people into an arena, and if you can, you do. If you’re down to 5,000, but you go to a 4,000 seat arena, it increases demand and makes the show more exciting and translates better on TV.”

On why AEW is moving to more middle-sized venues: “Right now, with all of the different choices that people have to buy tickets to go shows, we’re smart to move to different sized venues because it makes it cooler. We have always had the cool factor in AEW, especially when we started. Then going into the pandemic and coming out of the pandemic. One way is the supply and demand. If you have this many tickets for sale and they’re gone, it makes the product hotter and you continue to grow.”

Chris Jericho was victorious at last Friday’s ROH Final Battle 2024, beating Matt Cardona to retain the ROH World Championship.