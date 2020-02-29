Chris Jericho Explains His Job as a Top Guy, When He Knew He Was a Legit Main Eventer

– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW World champion Chris Jericho, who discussed tonight’s AEW Revolution show and a number of various topics. Jericho is set to face Jon Moxley later tonight. Below are some highlights.

Chris Jericho on being a top guy in AEW: “When you’re the top guy, you don’t hide and stop others from getting in there because then it just becomes stale and it dies. Your job as the top guy is to help everyone else up on top of the mountain so that there are 15 top guys and everybody is making money and everyone’s having a great time, people are enjoying the show and the product. Hulk Hogan called me a few months ago and said, ‘What you guys are doing is putting guys no one had ever heard of in a main-event spot and having them believe that they can beat you.”

Jericho on when he knew he became a legit main event guy: “Could I have done more in WCW in a headlining position? Would I have been good? I don’t know. In my mind I’d be great. The first time I was put in a headlining position in WWF, I wasn’t ready, and in WCW, it was a couple years earlier. So maybe I wasn’t ready. And as the career goes forward, I can tell you the exact moment when I knew I had become a legit, headlining, main-event guy and the exact moment where I became the top guy, which was in New Japan Jan. 4, 2018 [versus Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom], which led to [me] being the top guy here in AEW.”

Jericho on Jon Moxley’s transformation: “This is not the guy formally known as Dean Ambrose, this is a completely different person, a new character, performer. He’s totally different, not even the same guy. And that to me is another feather in our cap because it shows the creative freedom that you have in AEW that allows you to live and breathe and be what you know you can be.”

His thoughts on fans singing the lyrics to “Judas”: “If they want to sing the lyrics to ‘Judas’ for an extra 30 seconds, that’s something that everyone’s talking about. People are going to go, ‘Wow, are you seeing this?’ It transcends good guy, bad guy. That [leads to] iconic moments in wrestling, which is what we strive for so much and when it happens organically, that’s a gift from the wrestling gods, so don’t mess with it.”