Chris Jericho Explains How Rewarding His Match With Kenny Omega Was

Chris Jericho recently appeared on 107.7 The Bone with Baby Huey, Bimbo Jimbo & Chasta, here are the highlights…

On how rewarding his match with Kenny Omega was: “It was kind of a once in a lifetime thing. It was the right place at the right time for that match. The thing that intrigued me the most The thing that intrigued me the most is you have a guy who’s one of the top stars in the whole country of Japan that’s from Winnipeg, Manitoba which is where I’m from. It was almost like a Mayweather-McGregor type of vibe of a match that nobody thought was going to happen, and then when it happened everyone was really, really surprised, and excited, etc. etc., and me included. That’s why I wanted to do it, because I knew that it might never be able to happen next month or next year. It wouldn’t have been able to happen last year. It was a very cool moment. It was a big surprise for wrestling fans world-wide, and it was a big success. It made millions of dollars for everyone involved, and that’s all you can ask for. You make sure that everybody had a great time, had a great experience, and everyone made some money, and that’s all that matters.”

On using social media in his feud with Kenny Omega: “That was always my idea was to do it that way because that’s the modern way of doing things now…That’s the new now is like you just find somebody on Twitter, and just talk to him on there. So that’s what I wanted to do to kind of start the buzz for this where people are like what’s Jericho talking about? Why is he arguing with Kenny Omega? Why is he doing this? Planting seeds to where when it finally happened, and the surprise video aired in Osaka of me challenging Kenny people were like oh we get it now! That’s why they were doing this Twitter war. Up until then nobody knew, and I really pride myself for years in keeping things kind of on the down low. No one really knows what I’m doing, and what I am going to be doing. What my plans are, and I like it that way. It’s much more fun, it’s much more of a shock, much more of a surprise. I think it’s one of the reasons why I am still very relevant in this day and age is because I am really good at keeping people on their toes, and keeping people excited about what Jericho is going to be doing next.