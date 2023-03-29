Chris Jericho Explains Why He Named His Bat ‘Floyd’

In an interview with NHL.com, Chris Jericho explained why he named his bat ‘Floyd’ and its connections to his love of hockey. He said it comes from the day he saw St. Louis Blues player Floyd Thomson fall on the ice and swallow his own tongue.

He said: “True story. How do you swallow your own tongue?! But he did it, and to this day in AEW, the bat I carry is called Floyd. I was looking for a name (similar to) Lucille – Negan’s bat on The Walking Dead – and for some reason Floyd Thomson popped in my head. So the name on my bat in AEW comes from Floyd Thomson, former St. Louis Blue, who swallowed his own tongue.“