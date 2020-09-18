wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Files For Two More Trademarks

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW All Out

Chris Jericho is back to filing for trademarks, as this time he filed for “Million Viewer Man” and his Southpaw Regional Wrestling name “Clint Bobski.”

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

