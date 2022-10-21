Chris Jericho Files to Trademark ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’, ‘Ring of Jericho’

Fightful reports that on October 17, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’ for entertainment services. This is likely related to his series of wrestling cruises, with the fourth, Four Leaf Clover, launching in February.

Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO’S BLOOD BOAT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships; Entertainment services in the nature of cruise ship professional wrestling events, live musical concerts, stand up comedy, parties, social entertainment events and other entertainment on board cruise ships attractions.

He also filed to trademark ‘Ring of Jericho’ and ‘The Ocho’ for merchandise purposes.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20220900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20220900

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes