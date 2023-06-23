Chris Jericho Files To Trademark ‘Ducktrillion’

Fightful reports that on June 19, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘ducktrillion’ for entertainment and merchandise purposes. It’s unknown what the word means or what he intends to use it for.

