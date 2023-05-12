wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark ‘Fozzyfest’ and ‘Fozzfest’
Fightful reports that on May 8, Chris Jericho applied to trademark the terms ‘Fozzyfest’ and ‘Fozzfest’ for merchandise purposes. It’s a play on Ozzfest, a heavy metal festival created by Ozzy Osbourne that ran from 1998 to 2018.
Mark For: FOZZYFEST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Mark For: FOZZFEST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
