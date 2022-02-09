Chris Jericho Files To Trademark ‘The Influencer’

Fightful reports that on February 4, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Influencer’, possibly a new nickname, for entertainment purposes.

Mark For: THE INFLUENCER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.