wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Files Trademark for Classic ‘Corazon de Leon’ Ring Name
– PWInsider reports that AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark for his classic ring name he used in CMLL, “Corazón de León.” Jericho filed the trademark on February 18 under good and services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It had the following description:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
Corazón de León translates to “Lionheart,” which Chris Jericho also used as his nickname in ECW and WCW.
More Trending Stories
- Anna Jay Suffers Shoulder Injury, Out Of Action For 6-12 Months, When Injury Occurred
- Things Were Reportedly ‘Really Bad’ For Konnan When He Was Hospitalized, Doing Better Now
- Nick Dinsmore On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Turn Eugene Heel, Nixed Plans For WWE Movie
- Matt Riddle Wants The Undertaker To Know That Times Have Changed, Says He Doesn’t Think Taker Would Have Ever Stepped Up For MMA Fight