Chris Jericho Files Trademark for Classic ‘Corazon de Leon’ Ring Name

– PWInsider reports that AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently filed a trademark for his classic ring name he used in CMLL, “Corazón de León.” Jericho filed the trademark on February 18 under good and services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It had the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Corazón de León translates to “Lionheart,” which Chris Jericho also used as his nickname in ECW and WCW.