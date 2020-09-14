Chris Jericho Files Trademark For ‘Mimosa Mayhem’

Chris Jericho filed a new trademark on September 9 for the term ‘Mimosa Mayhem’, which is the match he invented for AEW All Out. Jericho fought Orange Cassidy in the match and eventually lost after being knocked into a vat of mimosa.

The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20200905. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200905