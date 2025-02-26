wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark ‘The Hi Spot’
Hi guys! Fightful reports that on February 25, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Hi Spot’, the name of a move he used on Bandido on AEW Collision.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
More Trending Stories
- Update On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit, Alleges Vince McMahon Investigation Was a ‘Sham’
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan
- Jeff Jarrett Weighs in on Fan Outrage Over AEW Grand Slam Australia Ring