Chris Jericho Files To Trademark ‘Sports Entertainer’
PWInsider reports that Chris Jericho has filed for a new trademark, which is one of several recent trademark filings for the AEW star. According to the report, Jericho applied to trademark “Sports Entertainer” for merchandise and entertainment purposes.
Here’s the description for Jericho’s trademark filing:
-G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, musician, or podcaster in the field of professional wrestling, music, or podcasting for entertainment purposes