Chris Jericho & Fozzy Going Back on Tour Next Month

Chris Jericho will be taking Fozzy back on tour next month, but we may not have to worry about him missing any TV time in AEW. Jericho’s band noted on Twitter that their next tour kicks off on April 16th and runs through May 9th, as you can see below.

It is notable that none of the band’s dates take place on a Wednesday, which means Jericho could potentially appear on Dynamite throughout the tour. Jericho lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley on last night’s Revolution.