In an interview with Josh Martinez on Z100 (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about his appearance at GCW Highest in the Room, which he said wasn’t an attempt by AEW to mend fences with GCW. AEW and GCW have a rocky relationship lately after Tony Khan allegedly took offense to comments made by Effy. This resulted in AEW pulling Ricky Starks from GCW events.

Chris Jericho said: “We were looking at Matt’s dates because I really wanted to do something on an independent show because he’s the King of the Indies and you want to create buzz for this. I wanted to do something that gets extra focus on it. I was looking at his independent dates and he was in Los Angeles at GCW and I just happened to have a gig at the Whiskey with KUARANTINE [Jericho’s KISS cover band]. It was literally 20 minutes down the road. When you have something happen with that much serendipity, it’s fate. We have to do this. That’s the basic reason. Everyone thinks, ‘Is this an olive brand with GCW?’ No. I just happened to be literally in the same city on the same date with this idea of wanting to attack him. We worked it out. KUARANTINE went on later, Matt went on earlier, and we put this together.”