Chris Jericho Gets Criticized On Social Media For Incorrectly Calling 7-on-7 Dynamite Tag Match A First For Professional Wrestling

As we previously reported, there will be a 7-on-7 tag team match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, MJF & Wardlow) facing Best Friends, Top Flight, Brandon Cutler and the Varsity Blondes.

Chris Jericho hyped up the match on Instagram, writing: “Get ready for the FIRST EVER 7 on 7 match in @allelitewrestling history, THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! The newly united #InnerCircle will dominate and destroy as always! @aewontnt #SexyHooligans.”

However, that’s not what he originally posted. Wrestling Inc reports that he originally called it the first ever 7 on 7 match in pro wrestling history. That was changed after fans called him out on it, with some even pointing out that he was in a 7-on-7 match at Summerslam 2010, teaming with Edge, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Bret Hart, John Morrison and R-Truth against The Nexus.