Chris Jericho Gets Standing Ovation After AEW Dynamite (Video)

Chris Jericho had a match with MJF on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but ended up losing via submission after MJF applied the ‘Salt of the Earth’ armbar. After the match was over, Jericho received a standing ovation from the crowd in Houston. You can see a clip of Jericho getting cheered below.

