Chris Jericho Gives Update On Sales For A Little Bit of the Bubbly

Chris Jericho announced earlier this week that he was teaming up with Stephen Amell to produce a line of wine based on his “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” catchphrase. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed that pre-orders have sold 10,000 bottles in two days.

He wrote: “Unbelievable to hear that #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly sold 10,000 bottles in just over 2 days! The demand was so crazy that you crashed 19 servers on the Bubbly website!! Thanks to all of you who wanted to be a part of this libation sensation…Order yours now at littlebitofthebubbly.com! (link in bio) #LeChampion”