Chris Jericho Says He Will Face Adam Hangman Page for AEW Title at All Out
– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Chris Jericho stated that he will face Adam Hangman Page for the inaugural AEW World Championship at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view event. The card is scheduled for August 31. Jericho defeated Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing to earn a shot at the belt. Meanwhile, Hangman Page won the Battle Royal at the event to earn his spot in the match.
All Out is set for Saturday, August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Since 1 of the 4 EVPs(me) forgot to get the championship professionally photographed…here’s a short clip of the biggest, heaviest, most beautiful and damn expensive belt I’ve ever seen @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/LnelywWv4m
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 27, 2019
ON THE LINE RIGHT NOW:@IAmJericho #AEWDON @TalkIsJericho pic.twitter.com/skuQxiurMo
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 30, 2019
