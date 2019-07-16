Chris Jericho, Hangman Page Comment on Page’s Bruise Suffered at Fight For the Fallen

– Hangman Page suffered a really nasty bruise at Chris Jericho’s hands at AEW Fight For the Fallen, and both he and Jericho posted to Instagram to comment on it. Jericho posted a picture of Page with the bruise over his right eye suffered in Jericho’s assault at the show, mocking his opponent for All Out.

Page also commented on the injury with a separate pic, as you can see below: