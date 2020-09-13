Chris Jericho Is Happy That Miro’s In AEW, Talks Miro’s Promo Addressing WWE Run

Chris Jericho discussed Miro’s debut in AEW on his latest Saturday Night Special. The former Rusev made his debut on last week’s Dynamite and got some attention for his promo in which he alluded to his WWE run with mention of the famous “brass rings” that Vince McMahon always references. You can check out highlights from Jericho’s thoughts below, along with the full video:

On Miro arriving in AEW: “I think it’s great to have him. We’d discussed having Miro come in a few months earlier when he was released. My only thing — all of us were thinking, ‘We just have to think of a spot for him. We need to find a place where you’re not just gonna bring him in to have him hanging around.’ You don’t want that. And I think it’s perfect, the Best Man thing. Because it’s also a gimmick. It’s not just a one shot deal, it’s a gimmick. He’s the Best Man at everything, almost be a Mr. Perfect thing. Miro’s always been a great guy, he’s a very funny guy, which a lot of people might not know. And I think it’s cool to have him with us.”

On Miro’s promo: “I’m glad that he came in and kind of gave his mission statement. Mentioned, kind of indirectly, WWE. You know, glass ceiling, and brass ring … that was my line. He couldn’t believe he could say it. He was like, ‘Really? Can I say it?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you can say whatever you want here.’ No problems here, baby!”

“And then we leave it there. We don’t go back, and this is not a place that’s constantly bashing anyone else. I mean, obviously when you come from another company, when you come from WWE, you have to acknowledge the fact that you came from there. You have to acknowledge the fact that there’s a history there. But other than that, you say your piece and move on.”

On being a fan of Miro: “I think it’s great to have him. I’ve always been a fan of his, and I think he’s always been a guy who, for whatever reason, kind of fell through the cracks there that they’re going to regret letting go. But we’ve got him, and we’re excited.”

