Chris Jericho Hasn’t Thought About Retiring From Wrestling

March 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During the latest Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about possibly retiring from wrestling in the near future and said it’s something he hasn’t thought about.

He said: “It’s interesting to me because I don’t really think about stuff like retirement. My retirement match will be whatever storyline we have, when that moment comes, it could be tomorrow, it could be ten years.

