wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Hasn’t Thought About Retiring From Wrestling
March 23, 2024 | Posted by
During the latest Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about possibly retiring from wrestling in the near future and said it’s something he hasn’t thought about.
He said: “It’s interesting to me because I don’t really think about stuff like retirement. My retirement match will be whatever storyline we have, when that moment comes, it could be tomorrow, it could be ten years.“
More Trending Stories
- Jack Perry Disputes Apologizing For CM Punk Fight, Says He Was Denied AEW Release
- Note on WWE Legends Expected To Be Involved at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis
- Goldberg on Ending Bret Hart’s Career: ‘I Can Only Say I’m Sorry So Many Times’