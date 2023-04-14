Chris Jericho Hints At Not Wanting To Work With CM Punk

Yesterday, it was reported that there were tentative plans to bring CM Punk back to AEW. It was noted at the time that there was a meeting planned between Punk and Chris Jericho to see if they can work together. The two have reportedly had issues, with Punk calling Jericho a ‘stooge’ in a recent Instagram post. It seems Jericho isn’t too keen on the meeting. A fan noted on Twitter that the meeting may work out because Jericho is “willing to work with everyone.”

Jericho replied: “Not everyone.”