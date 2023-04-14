wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Hints At Not Wanting To Work With CM Punk
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
Yesterday, it was reported that there were tentative plans to bring CM Punk back to AEW. It was noted at the time that there was a meeting planned between Punk and Chris Jericho to see if they can work together. The two have reportedly had issues, with Punk calling Jericho a ‘stooge’ in a recent Instagram post. It seems Jericho isn’t too keen on the meeting. A fan noted on Twitter that the meeting may work out because Jericho is “willing to work with everyone.”
Jericho replied: “Not everyone.”
Not everyone. https://t.co/UamPhIUXDj
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 14, 2023
