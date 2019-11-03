wrestling
Chris Jericho, Hiromu Takahashi Appear at NJPW Power Struggle (Video)
– A couple of stars made their return to NJPW at this morning’s Power Struggle show to set up Wrestle Kingdom 14 matches. As our full review of the show notes, both Chris Jericho and Hiromu Takahashi appeared during the show. Jericho, who is of course the AEW World Champion, appeared by video as he mocked Hiroshi Tanahashi and challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom which Tanahashi accepted. Jericho’s AEW contract allows him to do some dates for NJPW; notably, there was no mention of AEW nor did Jericho have the title with him.
The other return was Takahashi, who came out and challenged Will Ospreay to a match for Ospreay’s IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. Ospready accepted and that match is on. Takahashi has been out of action since breaking his neck in July of 2018 at G1 Special in San Francisco.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 runs January 4th and 5th at the Tokyo Dome. Announced so far are:
Night One
* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Night Two:
* Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Retirement Match: Jushin Liger vs. TBA
POWER STRUGGLE❗️
場内ヴィジョンには"TIME BOMB💣"‼️
そして欠場中の@TIMEBOMB1105が登場💥‼️
登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpwworld #njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/TvZf3bCpvP
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 3, 2019
Hiromu challenges YOU, @WillOspreay! @TIMEBOMB1105 is back for more… more… MORE! #njwk14 もっともっともっともっともっともっともっと #njpst pic.twitter.com/LG9sc0jBQ9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 3, 2019
What a perfect moment! @TIMEBOMB1105 and @WillOspreay are perfect for each other! 😸 #njpst
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/RVsdJXBzeE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 3, 2019
