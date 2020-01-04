Chris Jericho Challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi to Attempt to ‘Bridge the Rift’ Between AEW and NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 14

– AEW World champion Chris Jericho released a video on his YouTube channel today and commented on his match tomorrow against Hiroshi Tanahashi. They will face off at Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome. Jericho has declared that if Tanahashi wins, he will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship. You can check out that video below. Jericho stated the following:

“Tanahashi, as we speak, Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 is taking place in the Tokyo Dome. There’s going to be some huge matches, some great matches. But the match everybody is talking about, not only in Japan, but across the entire wrestling world, especially in the United States, is Jericho vs. Tanahashi. The Ace vs. The Painmaker. The hero of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Here’s your chance, Tana. If you can beat me at the Tokyo Dome, at Wrestle Kingdom Night 2, you will be granted a title shot for the AEW Championship. You’ll get a chance to open the forbidden door.” “You’ll get a chance to possibly bridge the rift between the two biggest companies in the world today. From a fan standpoint, the two companies with the most goodwill amongst hardcore fans, and you, Tana, could be the one to bring those worlds together. All you gotta do is beat Chris Jericho tomorrow night in the Tokyo Dome. You won a lot of big matches, Tana. You’ve won the most IWGP championships. And now, you’ve got a chance to be the second-ever AEW Champion. You think you can do it? I don’t think so. But the world does, and all the questions will be answered at the Tokyo Dome tomorrow night. I’ll see you there, Baka-Hashi!”

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 was held earlier today at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.

