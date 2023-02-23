wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Hopes To Get CMLL, NJPW More Involved For Next Year’s Jericho Cruise
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea will be back again next year, and Jericho is hoping to add some international promotions to the mix. Jericho discussed this year’s cruise on the latest Talk is Jericho and noted that for next year’s cruise, he wants to incorporate more promotions.
“I’m maybe going to try and incorporate more of a CMLL element next year,” Jericho said per Wrestling Inc). “And some New Japan as well.”
There was one match on this year’s cruise that had both promotions represented, as Rocky Romero defended CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship against Yuya Uemura. Next year’s cruise takes place in January.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Trying To Find The Right Time To Make Samoa Joe Champion In TNA, If Russo Held Joe Back
- Jim Cornette’s Wife Says Unofficial Facebook Group Has Been Posting On Cornette’s Behalf
- Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars