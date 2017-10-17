WWE News: Chris Jericho To Host Awards Show, Asuka Comments On RAW Tag Match, Top Ten Moments From RAW

– Chris Jericho will host the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards on October 24 from Los Angeles. It will air on AXS TV at 7 PM PT at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now. The Miz will also make an appearance.

– Asuka wrote the following on Twitter after the tag match between Emma and Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James and Bayley.

I just stood there and watched the girls fight 👁

Easy… Very easy… 🤡

Piece of cake 🍰

Chuckle chuckle Chuckle chuckle 🤣 https://t.co/qcqCsiSJYX — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 17, 2017

– WWE has posted a video of the top ten moments from last night’s episode of RAW.