WWE News: Chris Jericho To Host Awards Show, Asuka Comments On RAW Tag Match, Top Ten Moments From RAW
October 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho will host the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards on October 24 from Los Angeles. It will air on AXS TV at 7 PM PT at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now. The Miz will also make an appearance.
– Asuka wrote the following on Twitter after the tag match between Emma and Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James and Bayley.
I just stood there and watched the girls fight 👁
Easy… Very easy… 🤡
Piece of cake 🍰
Chuckle chuckle Chuckle chuckle 🤣 https://t.co/qcqCsiSJYX
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 17, 2017
Scouting? #RAW https://t.co/4DnWIBVsQa
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 17, 2017
– WWE has posted a video of the top ten moments from last night’s episode of RAW.