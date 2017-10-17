 

WWE News: Chris Jericho To Host Awards Show, Asuka Comments On RAW Tag Match, Top Ten Moments From RAW

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho will host the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards on October 24 from Los Angeles. It will air on AXS TV at 7 PM PT at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now. The Miz will also make an appearance.

– Asuka wrote the following on Twitter after the tag match between Emma and Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James and Bayley.

– WWE has posted a video of the top ten moments from last night’s episode of RAW.

