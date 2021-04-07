wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Teases ‘Huge Revelation’ For The Pinnacle On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW

The Inner Circle returns tonight on AEW Dynamite, and Chris Jericho has promised that The Pinnacle will get a “huge revelation” as a result. Jericho posted to Twitter on Wednesday ahead of tonight’s show and teased something big for tonight’s episode:

“TONIGHT!! #TheInnerCircle returns and have we got a HUGE revelation for you #Pinnacle! Trust me….You’re not gonna wanna miss this! #AEWDynamite @aewontnt @AEW”

Tonight’s show airs on TNT and has the following lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake
* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny
* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster
* The Inner Circle to speak
* Mike Tyson returns

