Various News: Chris Jericho Hypes Upcoming Match With Kenny Omega, G1 Climax Opener Preview
– As previously reported, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega got into a brawl at last night’s Southern Honor Wrestling event. Jericho later commented on the event on his Instagram account, which you can see below.
Chris Jericho wrote in the caption, “So, Kenny Omega & I made a little pit stop at the Southern Honor Wrestling show in Canton, Georgia last night in front of 1,000 CRAZY fans, to remind the world that the HOTTEST match in the entire wrestling biz is only 3 weeks away at the MGM Grand! Oh, and sorry about that metal chair to your enlarged melon, Sunny Daze.
– Also at that event, Cody Rhodes announced that Dustin Thomas is now part of the Over the Budget Battle Royal at Double or Nothing.
– NJPW released a new video preview for the opening G1 Climax card set for July 6 in Dallas, Texas. You can check out the new preview video below.
