Chris Jericho Hypes Championship Celebration For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho hyped up his previously announced ROH World Championship win celebration for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, get ready for the Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration!! @garciawrestling & I are NEW @ringofhonor Champions…now it’s time to pat ourselves on the back as the City of #philadelphia worships us!! #TheOcho #jerichoappreciationsociety @aew

