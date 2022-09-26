wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Hypes Championship Celebration For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho hyped up his previously announced ROH World Championship win celebration for this week’s AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, get ready for the Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration!! @garciawrestling & I are NEW @ringofhonor Champions…now it’s time to pat ourselves on the back as the City of #philadelphia worships us!! #TheOcho #jerichoappreciationsociety @aew”
