AEW News: Chris Jericho Hypes Match With Frankie Kazarian, FOZZY Across America Full Documentary
– Chris Jericho is promoting his match with Frankie Kazarian on this week’s Dynamite as the first time they’ve ever competed one-on-one. Jericho posted a video to YouTube noting that he’s taking on Kazarian for the first time in a singles match after Kazarian put his hands on MJF. He put over Kazarian as one of the most underrated performers in the business and said he expects that at Winter Is Coming amid some big matches, that their match will steal the show:
– In other Jericho news, the AEW star has posted the full version of the FOZZY Across America documentary. The 30 minute documentary is described as follows:
On October 13, 2017, FOZZY became the first rock band to play 3 shows in 3 different time zones in one day, in celebration of the release of “Judas”. This is FOZZY ACROSS AMERICA!
