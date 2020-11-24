wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Hypes Tag Match on Dynamite As First-Ever Match Against Christopher Daniels
November 24, 2020
Chris Jericho’s tag team match on Dynamite this week will make the first time he’s ever stepped in the ring with Christopher Daniels. Jericho posted a video hyping the match, which takes place on tomorrow’s episode, and noted that they’ve never faced off before. Jericho put over how rare that is in the current day and called it “the Haley’s coment of the pro wrestling business.”
You can see the video below. Jericho is teaming with Jake Hager against Daniels and Frankie Kazarian on this week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT.
