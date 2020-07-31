Chris Jericho Hypes Talk N’ Shop A Mania: ‘Guaranteed to Be the Worst Thing of All-Time’

Chris Jericho is using a big of wrestling logic to hype up this weekend’s Talk N’ Shop A Mania. Jericho posted a video to his Twitter account promoting the show, which Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are airing on Saturday via FITE TV, and referenced the initial heat that the two picked up when they re-signed with WWE after extensive talks with AEW, leading AEW to believe they were coming in.

In the video, which you can see below, Jericho says:

“Hey it’s Chris Jericho, Le Champion! You know, the guy who some consider to be the greatest of all-time? Well, if you want to see something that is guaranteed to be the worst thing of all-time, then check out Talk ‘N Shop A Mania on August 1st, run by those two jackoffs Gallows and Anderson. You know, the guys that screwed me and the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Took the big money offer up in the Fed, and then two days later were jobbed out worse than Silent Brian Mackney before they were shown the door and kicked out on their asses! Now they’re reduced to this. Talk ‘N Shop A Mania. Freight Train, Rory Fox, Frankie Coverdale, top-name draws for sure! And then the main event — the Mizzain Event! Sex Ferguson, Chad 2 Badd. Pieces of s**t all around! So if you want to waste your money on this abortion, get ready for August 1st, Talk ‘N Shop A Mania. It’s something so bad that you’re gonna wanna see. You’re not gonna wanna turn away. Like a bad car accident, or a bad decision. Like the one Gallows and Anderson made in January of 2019. August 1st, Talk ‘N Shop A Mania. I know I’ll be watching, with a barf bag beside me!”

He then feigns spitting and says “USA Number One! Gallows and Anderson!”