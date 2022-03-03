Chris Jericho Hypes Tony Khan’s AEW Announcement As a ‘Game Changer’

Chris Jericho is excited about Tony Khan’s announcement on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and says it’s a “game changer.” Jericho took to Twitter on Wednesday and promoted tonight’s show, specifically Khan’s planned “HUGE announcement.”

The AEW star wrote:

“If the rumours I’m hearing are true, you are NOT gonna wanna miss @TonyKhan’s HUGE announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite! It’s a game changer for sure….. @AEW”

Our live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite is here.