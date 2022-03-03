wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Hypes Tony Khan’s AEW Announcement As a ‘Game Changer’
March 2, 2022 | Posted by
Chris Jericho is excited about Tony Khan’s announcement on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and says it’s a “game changer.” Jericho took to Twitter on Wednesday and promoted tonight’s show, specifically Khan’s planned “HUGE announcement.”
The AEW star wrote:
“If the rumours I’m hearing are true, you are NOT gonna wanna miss @TonyKhan’s HUGE announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite! It’s a game changer for sure….. @AEW”
Our live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite is here.
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 2, 2022
