Chris Jericho: ‘I Only Had One WrestleMania Classic’

– AEW star and former Undisputed WWE Champion Chris Jericho commented on a recent WWE ad telling fans to “relive the Y2J classics” for a WrestleMania is Jericho program. A fan on Twitter wrote, “Watching RAW on SonyLiv from India and look who’s here 👀 Relive the Y2J Classics🔥 @IAmJericho”

Jericho later responded to the ad, writing, “Haha well kinda misleading. I only had one #Wrestlemania CLASSIC!!!” While Jericho didn’t say which WrestleMania he is referring to, one can only assume that Chris Jericho is referring to his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 19, which is referred to as an all-time classic.

He also headlined WrestleMania 18 in 2002 against Triple H for the Undisputed Championship.