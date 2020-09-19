Chris Jericho Discusses The Formation Of The Inner Circle, Why The Faction Could Be Similar To DX

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed the formation of the Inner Circle, why the faction could be similar to DX, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chris Jericho on the formation of the Inner Circle and the faction’s future in AEW: “I love the Inner Circle. I love the fact we all had different ideas of who was gonna be in it and the first choices with the exception of maybe one of the guys, was not the guys we ended up having. But after the first night, I saw a picture of us, and was like ‘This looks cool.’ You’ve got five guys with five different looks, five different characters, but it worked. It’s like when Guns N’ Roses formed and did they ever think this was gonna be something, and then you get into a room and you start jamming and you realize the chemistry here is amazing. And that’s what we have with the Inner Circle.”

On why the Inner Circle could be similar to DX: “The best part is, we’ve never once had a cross word with each other, never hit each other with our finish, never had a keystone cop moment, and it’s been almost of a year now of this faction still being the top heel group to where there’s no reason to change it or add anybody or subtract anybody or replace anybody. I can see us being a faction for years almost like DX was. When DX became a thing, they were heels, then they became babyfaces, and they just kept going. I really see that for the Inner Circle.

On working with the members of the Inner Circle: “We’ve got a brand new guy in Jake Hager – he’s not the guy that was Jack Swagger. Both Jack Swagger and Dean Ambrose are WWE products – both of them sucked when they left, and now both of them are in AEW with a whole brand new mindset. Then you have Santana and Ortiz who I only had met once on my cruise. I’d heard a lot of good things about them. So when they were suggested, I was like ‘OK, I don’t know them, but let’s give it a try.’ And then Sammy Guevara. I actually helped bring him into AEW when I watched an NWA show where Cody worked with Nick Aldis. I saw this and was like ‘Who is this kid?’ He looks like a total dick and he was miscast as a babyface with the panda head, and I’m like I hate this guy already. I would love to work with him. Suddenly, we have all these guys that are way better than they were before, and me included. So I think it’s a great mix where all of us learning and improving and becoming way bigger stars now than we were on October 1 before the very first Dynamite.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Inside the Ropes with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.