Chris Jericho On How He Was Inspired By Terry Funk To Take Crazy Bumps

Chris Jericho has taken no small number of wild bumps during his time in AEW, and he recently revealed how he was inspired by Terry Funk in that capacity. Jericho talked about the late Funk on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, and a couple of highlights are below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On seeing Funk wrestle in Smoky Mountain Wrestling: “Terry was wrestling ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong. I remember he threw all the chairs and Bullet Bob was down, and when he climbed up on that rope ‘No f**king way Terry Funk’s gonna do a moonsault,’ and there he goes… I remember thinking ‘What possessed Terry Funk in 1994 — I think he was 50 — to do a moonsault on this show?’ Because it wasn’t televised, it wasn’t WrestleMania.”

On being inspired by Funk: “To this day, I’m doing some of these things … where it’s like ‘Terry Funk would do it, so why not?'”