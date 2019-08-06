Chris Jericho Calls Matt Riddle the Super King of Schmoes, Says ‘Minor League Wannabe Bros Are Funny’

– As previously reported, there’s been some Twitter drama online between Matt Riddle and former WWE and WCW Superstars such as AEW title contender Chris Jericho regarding Riddle’s recent belligerent remarks directed at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. At one point, Jericho posted a tweet, writing to Riddle, “Listen and learn, kid.” It was accompanied by a story of Jericho learning the lesson of why he shouldn’t bury older stars in his promos. Riddle later responded with a lengthy video on Twitter. You can read some of his comments below.

Chris Jericho, you came at me. I don’t know why you’re saying ‘listen and learn, kid.’ I’ll beat the shit out of you. I don’t understand that. I don’t get it. You’re soft as hell. Maybe back in your prime, but even then, I would have beat the s*** out of you then. Listen and learn from me, bro. Shut your mouth

After that tirade, Jericho posted a short video response on Twitter where he imitated Riddle. The caption of the tweet reads, “Minor League Wannabe Bros are funny…. #SuperKingOfShmoes @ Riddle, North Carolina.” You can see that tweet and clip embedded below.

Unfortunately, since Jericho is currently under contract to AEW, and Riddle is signed to NXT, these two can’t blow off all this steam in a possible match against each other. Meanwhile, the object of Riddle’s derision, Bill Goldberg, is set to return to the ring this Sunday at WWE Summerslam. He will face Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one match.