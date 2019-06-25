Chris Jericho Weighs in on Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Twitter Feud, Makes Fun of WWE

– As previously reported, Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins have been going back and forth on Twitter. They started trading shots after Seth Rollins proclaimed that WWE is the “Best pro wrestling on the planet.” Now, AEW talent Chris Jericho has decided to weigh in and interject himself into the Twitter feud.

After Seth Rollins wrote, “Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy,” Chris Jericho later responded. He wrote in defense of Ospreay, “Umm…. He’s actually taller and bigger than you. Just sayin.” After that, he noted that Ospreay’s height is 6’2″.

Later on, Jericho responded to a fan tweet that had a screenshot of the Tug of War segment during last night’s Raw between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. Jericho replied by taking a shot at Raw. He stated, “#BestWrestlingOnThePlanet”