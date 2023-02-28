wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Invites Mayor of Winnipeg to AEW TV, Wants Street Named After Him
– AEW star Chris Jericho has invited Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham to the March 15 AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings in his hometown of Winnipeg, Canada. Chris Jericho also noted that Gillingham should see why he should name a street after him. You can see his message and comments below:
“Hey @ScottGillingham! Stoked to return to the @CanadaLifeCtr on Mar 15 w @AEW! As Winnipeg’s biggest supporter & most recognized worldwide native son, I invite u to come to the show & see why u should name a street after me. Tickets will be waiting for u at will call. #GoJets”
AEW heads to Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, March 15 for a live edition of Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings.
