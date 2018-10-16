Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Is Not Pleased Don Callis Isn’t Doing NJPW Commentary, Undisputed Era Teases Challenging For The NXT UK Tag Titles, Charlotte Talks WWE 2k19

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
chris jericho dominion2 NJPW

– It was reported last week that Don Callis is likely done as an announcer with NJPW. It was also revealed that Lanny Poffo will be auditioning for a commentary position with the company. IWGP IC Champion Chris Jericho and friend of Don Callis has commented in Callis’ status…

– Following the announcement that there will be NXT UK Tag Titles, the Undisputed Era has teased going after them…

– The WWE 2K YouTube channel uploaded a video of an interview with Charlotte Flair where she discusses her dream matches and more…

