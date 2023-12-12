Chris Jericho Set To Reprise Role In Terrifier 3

Chris Jericho previously made a cameo appearance in Terrifier 2 and he is slated to return to the franchise in an upcoming film.

The top AEW star appeared in a psychiatric hospital scene during the credits of the film. Now, he’s slated to appear in the third film, according to director of the franchise, Damien Leone, who confirmed the news in an interview with Deadline.

He said, “There are a few new major characters introduced in three, one in particular that it’s too soon for me to announce…What I think I can say at this stage is that Chris Jericho [who has a cameo role as a psychiatric hospital attendant in a credits scene] is going to be returning. He’s super excited. This one is going to pick up where Part 2 left off, in the insane asylum, so, you’re going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild. So, we have to get Chris back in there and see how he becomes a part of that situation.”