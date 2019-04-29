Chris Jericho Is Working With An MMA Trainer Before AEW Double or Nothing

Fightful reports that Chris Jericho is getting MMA training from Ultimate Fighter season 1 alumni Josh Rafferty ahead of his match with Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing. Rafferty also recently helped Batista get ready for his match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 35.

He said: “I just started Chris Jericho. He has a big match coming up, and I helped Dave Batista for his big match at WrestleMania. That stuff is always fun for me.”

He’s previously worked with wrestlers like Jack Swagger, Ivelisse, Sheamus, Samoa Joe and more. He opened a gym with Batista years ago after retiring from MMA.

When asked about wrestlers who could do well at a Bloodsport type of match, he replied: “Samoa Joe or Jack Swagger would be great at that. Batista would kill it in that, he’d make for a very entertaining match.”