Various News: Chris Jericho Comments On Jake Hager’s Fight, RAW Preview For Tonight, Marko Stunt Releases New Shirt

– Chris Jericho has added his own thoughts to the decision to rule Jake Hager’s Bellator 231 fight a no contest, after Hager inadvertently delivered an illegal knee strike to the groin of his opponent.

Jericho wrote in the comments of Hager’s Instagram post: “Brother wanted OUT of the cage. And he was hoping for a b—h boy DQ. He lost on both accounts.”

– WWE is promoting bullet points on WWE.com the following for tonight’s episode of RAW:

* Seth Rollins and Erick Rowan set to battle in Falls Count Anywhere Match

* Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to appear days before WWE Crown Jewel

* Becky Lynch to face Kairi Sane on Raw in matchup of champions

* Rusev and Lana will take their quarrel to “The King’s Court”

* Ricochet looks to tip the scales for Team Hogan in rematch with Team Flair’s Drew McIntyre

– Marko Stunt has released a new t-shirt, a riff on the Andre the Giant Has a Posse meme, likely in response to the controversy over his size. You can find it here.