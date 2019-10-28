wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Comments On Jake Hager’s Fight, RAW Preview For Tonight, Marko Stunt Releases New Shirt
– Chris Jericho has added his own thoughts to the decision to rule Jake Hager’s Bellator 231 fight a no contest, after Hager inadvertently delivered an illegal knee strike to the groin of his opponent.
Jericho wrote in the comments of Hager’s Instagram post: “Brother wanted OUT of the cage. And he was hoping for a b—h boy DQ. He lost on both accounts.”
– WWE is promoting bullet points on WWE.com the following for tonight’s episode of RAW:
* Seth Rollins and Erick Rowan set to battle in Falls Count Anywhere Match
* Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to appear days before WWE Crown Jewel
* Becky Lynch to face Kairi Sane on Raw in matchup of champions
* Rusev and Lana will take their quarrel to “The King’s Court”
* Ricochet looks to tip the scales for Team Hogan in rematch with Team Flair’s Drew McIntyre
– Marko Stunt has released a new t-shirt, a riff on the Andre the Giant Has a Posse meme, likely in response to the controversy over his size. You can find it here.
