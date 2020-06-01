Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Saying Anybody Who Didn’t Like AEW Stadium Stampede Match Has No Soul, Says Match Made Mockery Of Wrestling

The war of words between Jim Cornette and Chris Jericho continues. After Cornette trashed the Stadium Stampede match and said he was ashamed of everyone involved, Jericho responded by saying that if you didn’t like the Stadium Stampede match, you don’t have a soul and that the match captured the “essence” of wrestling. Now Cornette has responded to Jericho’s comments, saying he’s sorry he hurt Jericho’s feelings but that the people who liked the Stadium Stampede match are people who never liked what wrestling actually is, and instead like what it has been turned into. Highlights are below.

On how wrestling has been turned into late night television comedy: “When your old friends suddenly lose their rabid ass minds, what do you do, Brian? Searching for a way to positively respond to the positively ridiculous idea that anything about that was the essence of wrestling, the people that I have heard from, in a positive fashion, to go to the people that I’ve felt positively about, people are fucking saying what the fuck, the same thing I said. I don’t ever want to see wrestling anymore if this is what they’ve fucking turned it into. The late night television, Benny Hill sketch. It’s not even Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live did several wrestling sketches with stars in them, at least you had star power.”

On how the Stadium Stampede match had nothing to do with wrestling and made a mockery of it: “The people that I hear from, who apparently have no souls, are offended because they actually have loved wrestling for a long time until it quit being fucking wrestling. So between Twitter and email and the folks that we have heard from on all forms of social media, the comments on YouTube, what the fuck? Just what the fuck? If it was South Park, I mean, common. This is not remotely anything to do with professional wrestling. They’ve completely lost the plot and everyone thinks they’re a fucking comedian now, and an entertainer. If wrestling was always entertainment the same way football, or boxing, or UFC or whatever the fuck, any sport is entertainment, but it doesn’t have to be silly, stupid, and hokey. It doesn’t have to be fake, and contrived, and phony, and amateurish, and juvenile. You don’t have to make mockery of it and piss on it, when people for all these years that did it right, fucking blazed a trail for you to come in and vomit in its fucking face. So positively, I hate that we hurt Chris’ feelings, but on the negative side, there are literally millions of soulless people out there, the zombie apocalypse is happened and we didn’t know it.”

On how people who liked wrestling are turned off by stuff like this: “The only people liked that were the people that like what they have turned wrestling into. Never bothered to look up the tapes or weren’t old enough to see it done properly or just don’t give a shit. But for people who have liked wrestling, this is the exact thing that has driven them away from liking fucking wrestling because there ain’t no fucking wrestling anymore. It’s a bunch of fucking jackoffs, fucking goddamn goofsuits, playing slap ass and tickle taint with their fucking friends, and there is no reason to watch it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Cornette’s Drive-Thru with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.