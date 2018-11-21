Chris Jericho and Jim Ross May Be Talent For All Elite Wrestling

– Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are not involved in a behind-the-scenes capacity in the reported new promotion from the Elite. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the potential company, which is said to be backed by Jacksonville Jaquars co-owner Tony Khan, has Cody and the Young Bucks as the main forces behind it.

The site notes that previous rumors, which had Jericho and Ross as the main forces behind the company, are incorrect. Both men denied the reports when they initially began circulating.

Multiple trademarks were filed last month for the potential company including All Elite Wrestling, AEW, AEW Double Or Nothing, and AEW All Out. The Elite have been speaking with talent who are not locked into exclusive contracts at other companies, according to the report.

The Elite’s various contracts with ROH and NJPW are up at between the end of December and the end of January. Cody has said that his match with Jay Lethal at Final Battle will be his last match for ROH.