Various News: Chris Jericho & Jim Ross Roast Booker T, Lana Gives Tour of Her Home Gym
April 29, 2020
– A new video features Chris Jericho and Jim Ross roasting Booker T. You can see the video as posted to the Reality of Wrestling channel below:
– Lana also posted a new video, giving a tour of her new home gym:
