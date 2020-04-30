wrestling / News

Various News: Chris Jericho & Jim Ross Roast Booker T, Lana Gives Tour of Her Home Gym

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Booker T WWE Backstage

– A new video features Chris Jericho and Jim Ross roasting Booker T. You can see the video as posted to the Reality of Wrestling channel below:

– Lana also posted a new video, giving a tour of her new home gym:

Booker T, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Lana, Jeremy Thomas

