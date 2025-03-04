Chris Jericho Joins Cast Of The Creepy School Bus, Part Two

Author Paul Hough has announced that Chris Jericho will voice Captain Neeson in the upcoming audio book, The Creepy School Bus, Part Two, which is set for release on March 11th.

Here is the promotional material:

“A new school year is starting, and Kaitlin and her friends are wary.

Despite their successful rescue at the end of last year, there are still so many questions left unanswered. Who was behind it all? What if the creepy school bus returns? And while Agent Warren and his team at the FBI are prepared, the evil forces behind the buses are powerful, and everyone is pulled into a mystery that goes deeper than anyone could imagine.

When busloads of kids all over the country start to go missing, Kaitlin and her allies will have to confront all new horrors to save their friends and stop the creepy school buses once and for all.”