Chris Jericho Jokes About Miz ‘Stealing’ His Jacket For TLC

– Chris Jericho had a friendly jab for the Miz after the latter wore a familiar-looking jacket to the ring for his match at TLC. After a fan posted to Twitter suggesting that Miz looked like he stole his jacket from the AEW World Champion, Jericho retweeted it with “He stole everything else, so whatevs…”

Miz lost to Bray Wyatt at the PPV, only to have Daniel Bryan attack Wyatt after the match.